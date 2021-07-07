First concert after COVID shutdown Tuesday, July 13 at 7 p.m.

BANGOR — After 16 months of being shut down due to COVID safety concerns, the Bangor Band is thrilled to announce that we are resuming our weekly summer concerts, after our first post-COVID rehearsal on July 7. The Band will perform at the Bangor Waterfront on Tuesday, July 13 at 7 p.m.

This concert is generously sponsored by Gross, Minsky and Mogul. The band is currently holding rehearsals in the parking lot of the Bangor Parks and Rec building, due to continued COVID health and safety restrictions.





Admission to the concert is free, though donations are welcome. We invite listeners of all ages to attend, and people should bring blankets or chairs. This concert will offer such favorites as “The Music Man,” John Philip Sousa’s “Corcoran Cadets March” and a beautiful arrangement of “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”

The Bangor Band is conducted by Curvin “Chip” Farnham, along with Assistant Conductors Scott Burditt and Dr. Philip Edelman.

See our website, www.bangorband.org, or our Facebook site for updates on performances and scheduling.