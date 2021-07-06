Multiple tenants were relocated after firefighters extinguished a blaze that began in the attic of an apartment complex in Caribou Monday night.

Shortly after 10 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from the roof of an apartment at Riverside Motor Court, the Caribou Fire Department said.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the blaze in the attic of the apartment, which was undergoing renovations. Crews extinguished the fire and contained most of the damage to the area that was being renovated.





“Cause at this time is most likely electrical,” the fire department said.

All tenants in the apartment complex were temporarily relocated to the Caribou Inn until repairs are made.

Limestone and Presque Isle fire departments assisted.