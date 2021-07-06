Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 70s and low 80s, with a fog advisory throughout the eastern part of the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The killings of three young children in Maine since the start of last month, allegedly by parents, follow years in which the state has directed more resources to its child welfare system and seen that system field and look into more reports of suspected child abuse. Credit: Wildredo Lee / AP

The killings of three young children in Maine since the start of last month, allegedly by parents, follow years in which the state has directed more resources to its child welfare system and seen that system field and look into more reports of suspected child abuse.

State lawmakers have approved funding on three occasions to hire more child welfare caseworkers, supervisors and case aides since the killings of 4-year-old Kendall Chick and 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy more than three years ago focused fresh scrutiny on Maine’s child welfare system. They’ve approved measures to bolster their pay, and staff turnover has been trending downward.





The city of Bath, nestled on the western banks of the Kennebec River, is especially endangered by climate change and rising sea levels. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Bath, the 8,500-resident “City of Ships,” is among the places in Maine facing the greatest risks from increased coastal flooding because so much of it is low-lying. The rising sea level in Bath threatens businesses along Commercial and Washington streets and other parts of the downtown, according to an analysis by Climate Central, a nonprofit science and journalism organization.

WWII veterans Don Gallup, George Newhall and Carmine Pecorelli (left to right) have photos taken with the new WWII memorial at the University of Maine’s campus in Orono on Thursday.

There are few left from Maine’s “Greatest Generation,” called upon to serve in the fight against Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan. Most are well into their 90s, and there may soon be a time when no World War II veterans remain.

But on Thursday in Orono, three of Maine’s remaining veterans from that era were able to share their reflections on their service and how it changed them. They had gathered at the campus of the University of Maine for the unveiling of a plaque honoring the more than 16 million Americans who fought in World War II.

Eric Day of Bangor shows off the 20-inch, 3-pound brook trout he caught in June while fishing in northern Maine. He snagged the fish using a self-styled DB Smelt lure with his own Eddie Van Halen paint scheme. Credit: Courtesy of Eric Day

Eric Day is a self-professed avid fisherman. Over the years he has learned a thing or two about how to coax a fish into biting.

Recently, he discovered a new wrinkle.

This summer, public spaces at Marshall Shore on Lake St. George and the Stevens Pond boat launch in Liberty have been upgraded with benches, picnic tables and aluminum handrails to help people get in and out of the water safely. Credit: Bob Kohl / Citizens' Association of Liberty Lakes

Thanks to volunteers and a grant from the AARP, this spring, aluminum handrails were installed at both Marshall Shore and the Stevens Pond boat landing to make accessing the water easier and safer. There are also aluminum access steps at Stevens Pond and picnic tables and rustic log benches at both locations.

The improvements matter because being able to get to the water is an important part of summertime in Maine. That’s not necessarily as simple as just jumping into a cool, appealing lake or pond to splash and swim.

In other Maine news…

NH woman allegedly led Maine police on high-speed chase in stolen car

Midcoast priest on leave after allegation of sexual abuse

Nearly 9-hour long standoff in Standish ends with arrest