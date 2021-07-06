Savor the flavor of summer all winter long with a University of Maine Cooperative Extension online class about pressure canning basics from 6–7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 22.

Using fresh green beans, UMaine Extension staff will demonstrate and explain each step of the process to safely preserve garden produce using a pressure canner.

Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional. Register on the event webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/pressure-canning-basics-canning-green-beans/. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Sharon Paradis at 207-834-3905 or sharon.paradis@maine.edu.



Find out about more workshops on the Food Preservation and Nutrition Workshops webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/food-health/food-preservation/hands-on-workshops/.