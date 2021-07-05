STANDISH — Police arrested a Windham man after a nearly 9-hour long standoff in Standish late Sunday night.

Around 7 p.m., a 43-year old Standish woman reported that her boyfriend — Kenneth J. Cordwell, 47 — punched her in the face several times during an argument, officials said.

She escaped to a neighbor’s house and called police but denied immediate medical attention despite suffering from facial injuries and a bloody nose.





Police were aware of a firearm in the house that Cordwell could have access to and made repeated attempts via phone calls and text messages to contact him, but he refused to leave the home, officials said.

Cordwell also had several arrest warrants on charges stemming from a prior case including OUI, OAS, refusing to submit to arrest/detention and criminal mischief.

For almost 9 hours, police tried to negotiate a peaceful surrender with Cordwell, but the Cumberland County Emergency Service Unit eventually executed a search warrant and found him hiding in a utility closet in the basement, officials said.

Cordwell was arrested and taken to the Cumberland County Jail and is being charged with domestic violence assault and creating a police standoff. He is being held on $560 cash bail.