DOVER, N.H. — The cleanup is continuing Monday on Garrison Hill in Dover after a malfunction ended a July Fourth fireworks show early.

About 15 minutes into the Sunday evening display, one of the six-inch shells failed to launch completely and fell back to the ground, igniting other fireworks on the ground and causing an explosion, WMUR-TV reported.

There were no injuries and members of Dover Fire and Rescue, who were already at the site as a precaution, were able to quickly extinguish the remaining flames.





The office of the New Hampshire Fire Marshal has been notified.

Garrison Hill Park remains closed while cleanup continues.