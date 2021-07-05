WORCESTER, Mass. — Four people were arrested after a teenage lifeguard at a Massachusetts pond was beaten and stabbed, police said.

Worcester officers responded to Bell Pond in the city at about 6:30 p.m. for a report of several males attacking the lifeguard on duty, police said in a statement.

Upon arrival, the suspects were gone but officers found a 17-year-old male lifeguard suffering from stab wounds. The victim was given aid at the scene before being taken to the hospital. His condition was not disclosed.





Police learned that a group of men had been smoking and drinking in the area and were told that they had to stop or would be asked to leave, office said.

One of those people became “verbally aggressive and threatening,” police said.

He left the park but returned a short time later with others and attacked the victim, who was also struck with a stick.

Police searched the area and found four suspects between the ages of 17 and 23. They face a variety of charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and disturbing the peace. It could not be determined if they had attorneys.