Ten Bucks Theatre Company invites you to experience Shakespeare Under the Stars “As You Like It,” directed by Julie Arnold Lisnet.

Rosalind is banished. With her best friend, Celia, by her side, she journeys into a world of exile, but not before catching the eye of love struck Orlando. Others from the pompous and corrupt court follow. What results is a riotous combination of a feisty cross-dressing heroine, a smooth talking fool, melodic songs, questionable poetry, a wrestling match and comedy aplenty. Will love conquer all? Escape with us into the forest of Arden and see!

The show runs three weeks:





July 15-25 (Thursdays through Sundays) at Indian Trail Park in Brewer

Indian Trail Park Google Map

In case of inclement weather the production will move indoors to our Bangor Mall location or be cancelled at the discretion of our production team.

and July 29 to Aug. 1 at Fort Knox in Prospect

Fort Knox State Park

All showtimes are all 6 p.m. and all tickets are $15.

To purchase tickets via credit card go to www.207tix.com or on site with cash or checks. The box office opens one hour prior to show time.

For more information call 207-884-1030 for information or go to http://www.tenbuckstheatre.org/.

Bring blankets, folding chairs and a picnic and enjoy Shakespeare Under the Stars!

Thank you to our 2020-21 Season Sponsor, H&R Block of Ellsworth and Bucksport.

Cast:

Jenn Guare – Rosalind

Blake Wright – Orlando

Holly Schreiber – Celia

Natalie Lisnet – Oliver, 1st Lord (Arden)

Nick Iammatteo – Touchstone

Deanna Rice – Audrey

Nathan Roach – Jaques

Blane Shaw – Duke Senior

Owen Sinclair – Duke Frederick, 1st Page, Jacques de Boys, William

Fred Stocking – Adam, Sir Oliver Martext, Hymen

Dave Barrett – Corin, 1st Lord (Court)

Callaghan Carter – Phebe

Andrew Barrett – Silvius, 2nd Lord (Court)

Ron Lisnet – Charles, 2nd Lord (Arden)

Jesse Speed – LeBeau, 3rd Lord (Arden)

Holly Costar – Amiens, Dennis, 2nd Page

Maggie Costar – Flower Girl