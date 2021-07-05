PORTLAND & ELLSWORTH – The Western Mountains Committee of the Maine Community Foundation has awarded $72,613 in grants to 12 nonprofit organizations.

Grant recipients include:



• Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties, to empower adults who are less literate to achieve progress on self-selected goals and improve foundational literacy with community education programming







• Maine Grain Alliance, to support essential workers in grain-based businesses to survive and thrive through and beyond the disruptions of the 2020 worldwide pandemic



• Town of Strong, to rebuild a bridge and create a multi-use trail to provide safe outdoor space in this COVID-19 environment.

MaineCF donors made an additional four grants totaling $32,500 from donor-advised funds.

The Western Mountains Fund is a permanent endowment supporting projects and nonprofits that strengthen communities in Franklin and Somerset counties. Proposals are submitted through MaineCF’s Community Building Grant Program and are reviewed by a committee of local leaders.

The next proposal deadline is Feb. 15, 2022. Application, guidelines and a complete list of 2021 grants can be found at http://www.mainecf.org.

The Western Mountains Fund is built through donations from the community. If you would like more information about the fund, please contact Senior Foundation Officer Laura Reed at 207-564-3236 or by email at lreed@mainecf.org.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Mars Hill and Rockport, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit http://www.mainecf.org.

2021 Grants from the Western Mountains Committee:



 Farmington Public Library Association, to purchase equipment to safely provide the community with free, reliable internet access during COVID-19 : $4,870



 Friends of L. C. Bates Museum, to use new museum resources to provide natural science learning opportunities for rural community’s schools and families: $1,600



 Greater Franklin Development Council, to help administer a county-wide COVID Relief Fund to provide grants up to $5,000 to small businesses allowing them to keep people employed: $3,000



 High Peaks Creative Council, to expand the barn quilt trail into southern Franklin County: $10,000



 Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties, to empower adults who are less literate to achieve progress on self-selected goals and improve foundational literacy with community education programming: $3,557



 Main Street Skowhegan, to create a resilient Skowhegan by empowering local entrepreneurs, maximizing assets, and building a foundation for growth and prosperity for all community members: $10,000



 Maine Grain Alliance, to support essential workers in grain-based businesses to survive and thrive through and beyond the disruptions of the 2020 worldwide pandemic: $2,500



 MaineHealth, to support the telephonic outreach support network of the Community Care Transitions Program focusing on isolated seniors: $9,923



 MSAD #12, to revitalize the Community Leadership Team: $1,000



 Phillips Public Library, to expand youth and adult library resources to the outdoors in a safe public setting under a tent: $6,843



 Rangeley Lakes Region Historical Society, to improve Native American exhibits and educational programs at the Outdoor Heritage Museum: $9,300



 Town of Strong, to rebuild a bridge and create a multi-use trail to provide safe outdoor space in this COVID-19 environment: $10,000

2021 Grants from Donor-Advised Funds:



 Children’s Center Early Intervention and Family Support, to complete minor renovations at the Farmington location in order to limit exposure and maintain social distancing as well as create more appropriate treatment space: $10,000



 Maine Grain Alliance, to support essential workers in grain-based businesses to survive and thrive through and beyond the disruptions of the 2020 worldwide pandemic: $2,500



 Mission at the Eastward, to renovate McCleary for transitional housing for the homeless around Farmington, creating a safe place to stay so they can get back on their feet: $10,000



 Rangeley Region Health and Wellness Partnership, to support ongoing work with families in need, seniors, and people with disabilities in response to increased needs exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic: $10,000