Registration for the Maine Woods Rambler — a gravel ride scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 26 in and around Millinocket — has opened, the Bicycle Coalition of Maine announced.

Co-hosted by Katahdin Area Trails, the Rambler will feature two fully supported and marked gravel routes open exclusively for this event which will be held at the New England Outdoor Center on the shores of Millinocket Lake.

“We are excited to offer riders what we are calling a ‘wilderness bike adventure’ featuring challenging routes over mixed terrain, breathtaking views and even a water crossing via ferry on the longer ride,” said Bicycle Coalition of Maine Event Director Will Elting.





Participants can choose between 50 kilometer or 100 kilometer options, and the event also includes a complimentary post-ride cookout and optional activities like mountain biking, rafting, kayaking, hiking and fishing.

Registration is $90 regardless of which route is selected, and on-ride support includes maps, rest stops, SAG vehicles and mechanical and medical assistance. Lodging is not included in the fee, but camping at NEOC and local accommodations are available.

The Coalition says the Rambler will be capped at 150 riders. Registration and additional information is available at bikemaine.org/the-maine-woods-rambler.

The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is the statewide voice of cyclists and pedestrians. Since 1992, the BCM has led the effort to make Maine better for bicycling and walking by protecting the rights and safety of cyclists and pedestrians through education, advocacy, legislation, and encouragement. We support biking and walking for health, transportation, and recreation. For more information, visit bikemaine.org.