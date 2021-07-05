SEARS ISLAND — Join Friends of Sears Island for yoga on the beach with Missy Hatch on Friday, July 16. Two back-to-back morning classes will be offered; the first class will take place from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by another from 11 a.m. to noon. Using the beach environment, Hatch will engage participants in a relaxing exploration of movement and stretching, taking advantage of all the natural world has to offer for support.

This class is for anyone able to walk on the beach. It will be geared for adults but attentive children are also welcome. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. Please register for one time-slot only by emailing outreach@friendsofsearsisland.org. Registration is complete once you receive a confirmation email from Friends of Sears Island. There is no charge for the class but a donation to Friends of Sears Island is always welcome.



Hatch has been teaching yoga since 1989 and enjoys hiking and being outside. No matter the surroundings, there are always stretches that can be done; being unconventional is the fun part. Sears Island is located on Sears Island Road off Route 1 just east of Searsport. Registered participants should park along the causeway at the end of the road and meet at the kiosk just beyond the island gate. Please wear comfortable clothing, and bring a beach towel and water. Pets are not permitted at this program. In the event of rain, classes will be canceled. For more information on Friends of Sears Island, visit www.friendsofsearsisland.org or www.facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland.