LOVELL — The Summer Speaker Series at the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library continues with a fascinating visit to Ethiopia on Thursday, July 8 at 7 p.m.

Lovell resident Moira Yip will share what she’s learned from her travels to this beautiful country, including photos of the remarkable wildlife found there and nowhere else in the world. The Orthodox cliff churches, carved out of solid rock and decorated with astonishing painted murals, go back to the 7th century and are still in use today, accessible only by climbing up hand over hand.

This free event will be presented in person at the library (masks required) and, simultaneously, on Zoom. To access the Zoom link and to learn more, please visit www.hobbslibrary.org or call the library at 207-925-3177.