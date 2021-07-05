ELLSWORTH – “Something wicked this way comes, deah!” The Grand at Woodlawn summer production of “Downeast Shakes & Shenanigans.”

Conceived, written and directed by Brent Hutchins, “Downeast Shakes & Shenanigans” brings together last summer’s hit “Downeast Shakes” and original material from Hutchins productions of “Closer to Home” centered around the citizens of the mythical Broad Harbor, Maine.

Hutchins describes Downeast Shakes & Shenanigans as “A Downeast romp through some of the Bard’s best bits, with some original contrastin’ Maine tragicomedy from Jr. and The Trenton Flats Irregulars in conjunction with The Grand Production Team!”





Performances are July 8-11 and 15-18, Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 3 p.m.

All performances are on the grounds at the Woodlawn Museum Estate at 19 Black House Drive, Ellsworth.

*Please bring something to sit on! Chairs recommended. Picnic lunches encouraged!

Tickets are available online only at www.grandonline.org.

Adults $15 and students $10.

Cast: Brent Hutchins, PJ Keenan, Benjamin Carter, Robin Veysey, Daniel Clement, Gordon Henley, Gwen Clark, Rylynn Clark, Aidan Pasha, Genevieve Brown and Peter Miller.

For questions or more information, please email kfitch@grandonline.org.