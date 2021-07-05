SOUTH CHINA — Courtney Bonsant has been promoted to branch relationship manager for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust’s location in South China. In this role, she leads a team of banking professionals to provide solutions and guidance to help individuals, families and businesses in the community meet their financial goals.

Bonsant has more than 10 years of customer service experience, including five in the financial services industry. She joined the Bank in 2016 as a customer service representative and took on various roles of increasing leadership responsibility. Bonsant was promoted to assistant branch manager in 2019.

She has completed the Principles of Banking coursework from American Bankers Association. She is a State of Maine Notary Public.





Bonsant, as a Junior Achievement volunteer, works with students at China Middle School and Erskine Academy to deliver JMG programs, a public education and private business collaboration that provides students with the skills and tools they need to succeed. She also volunteers for the Erskine Academy Financial Fair. Bonsant previously served as a chair member of the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce’s super raffle committee. In addition, she volunteered on the China Days committee and for the China Four Seasons Club Festival of Trees.

Bonsant lives in China.