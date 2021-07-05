BELFAST – This summer the Belfast Maskers’ Teen Camp is for 12– to 18-year-olds who wish to be immersed in a musical theater experience. Campers will work on a showcase of song and dance numbers while developing their vocal technique, choreography, and performance skills with expert guidance from choreographer Amber Springer, vocal coach Brittany Elwell and acting instructors Meg Nickerson, Michael Toner, Michael Lawson and Phoebe Norman. The camp coordinators are Sasha Kutsy and Melora Norman, who have orchestrated the teen camp in previous years. Every year they strive for an even more engaging experience for teens based on participant’s’ feedback.

“I love musical theater and we are truly excited to bring this opportunity to our local teens. Not only will we be having fun, but we will also be training the next generation of Belfast Maskers stars,” states Kutsy, enthusiastically.

Camp dates are Monday to Saturday, Aug. 9-14, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily at the Basil Burwell Community Theater, 17 Court Street. The camp culminates in a live outdoor cabaret-style performance for families and friends. A public performance will take place at the theater on Sunday, Aug. 15. Cost is $175. There are scholarships available. Advance registration is required.

The safety and well-being of campers and instructors is a top priority. Many activities will take place outdoors and all Covid-19 safety guidelines will be followed. For more, please call 207-619-3256 or email info@belfastmaskers.com or go to www.belfastmaskers.com.