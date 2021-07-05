On Sunday, July 11 please join Moosehead Trails for a fun day of trail maintenance and hiking in one of the greater Moosehead Lake region’s stunning and remote locations.

Anticipated work includes marking trails, cutting brush, improving trail tread and sign maintenance. No previous experience is required.

Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. at the Beaver Cove Town Office parking lot (795 Lily Bay Road, 6.1 miles north of Greenville center). The town office is located on the right after the Beaver Cove Marina.





Volunteers should bring their own lunch, snacks, plenty of drinking water, gloves, sunscreen/bug spray, layers/raingear and hand tools, if available, such as loppers, eye protection, hoes, rakes and folding handsaws. Tools will also be available to share. Please wear sturdy footwear (boots) and appropriate, durable clothing for trail work.

To RSVP or to find out more information, please visit Moosehead Trails on Facebook, or please contact Jenny Ward at 207-280-0291 or Rex Turner at 207-441-9152.

Trails are an important facility for mental and physical health. Moosehead Trails values the health and safety of all people. Trail maintenance activities are low risk and we feel that we can gather, comply with CDC and state guidelines and do the necessary work so people can recreate safely on our local trails.