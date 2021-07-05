AUBURN — Auburn Savings bank employees Alicia Gaudette and Courtnee Arruda each donated $500 of awarded funds from the bank’s “U Make Us Better” employee recognition program. The Stanton Bird Club and the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society, both located in Lewiston, each received $500.

The donated funds were awarded to each employee for recognition in the bank’s “U Make Us Better” program created by Auburn Savings Bank to honor employees who go above and beyond in their work and display a committment to our community.

“We’re so grateful to Alicia and Auburn Savings Bank for this gift,” said Jeri Maurer, president Board of Directors Stanton Bird Club. “This year has been particularly busy for the Stanton Bird Club and Thorncrag Bird Sanctuary as families looked for a safe place during the pandemic to share nature with their children. It is an honor to be appreciated in this way.”

The donation to Stanton Bird Club and Thorncrag Bird Sanctuary will help finance activities, stewardship and educational programs. The Greater Androscoggin Humane Society will use their donation to purchase supplies such as food, medicine, bedding, and toys for the animals in their care. They care for and prepare animals for adoption within the Lewiston/Auburn community and beyond.