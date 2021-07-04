This story was originally published in July 2019.

You might’ve already heard we’re crazy about Atlantic puffins here at the BDN. Just a few weeks ago, BDN bird columnist Bob Duchesne declared them Maine’s “sexiest bird.”

Atlantic puffins are found nowhere else in the U.S., and with just a hop, skip and a jump Down East, you, too, can see these adorable creatures for yourself.

This week, we’re taking a journey to Petit Manan, where you can spot the state’s second-largest lighthouse and, of course, the cutest bird.

Still not convinced? Watch the video below to learn why the Atlantic puffin is Maine’s “sexiest bird.”

