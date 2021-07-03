This story was originally published in 2019 and has been updated.

Maine legalized fireworks years ago, but that doesn’t mean anyone in Maine can set them off come July 4.

The Maine Legislature legalized the sale and use of fireworks at the state level in 2012, but the legislation also allows for municipalities to adopt their own ordinances and restrictions. In 2017, the Legislature extended that right to Maine plantations as well.





Since then, about 50 municipalities have outright prohibited the use and sale of fireworks, while nearly 60 have ordinances restricting both. Two municipalities, Sanford and Frye Island, prohibit the use but not the sale of fireworks.

The map below details where each town stands based on its colored marker: Red means the sale and use of fireworks are prohibited, orange means use is prohibited and yellow means there are restrictions on both. If a town does not have a marker, that means it follows state guidelines.

Clicking on a marker will also reveal when the local ordinance was enacted. You can find more information regarding individual municipality ordinances here.

Source: Maine.gov, last updated July 2, 2021.