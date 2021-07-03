If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

A Knox man has been arrested after he allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman for days.

Larry Alexander, 64, has been charged with gross sexual assault, kidnapping, terrorizing and assault, according to the Penobscot Bay Pilot.





The woman agreed to go on a date with Alexander and met him at his home on June 20, according to the Pilot.

Once she arrived, Alexander allegedly restrained and sexually assaulted her.

The victim was not allowed to leave until June 23. The woman then contacted police, the newspaper reported.

Alexander is being held at the Waldo County Jail in Belfast on $15,000 bail.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25.