Portland officials said the city will go forward with a “fireworks only” July 4 celebration this weekend.

Portland holds the largest Fourth of July celebration in the state, but the coronavirus pandemic canceled last year’s event. City officials said this year’s event will not include a musical performance or any ticketed events, but fireworks will happen on Sunday.

The lack of additional events is to avoid encouraging mass gatherings, city officials said. The fireworks themselves will take place on Eastern Promenade as usual.





City officials are encouraging residents to also view the fireworks from other locations such as East End Beach, Baxter Boulevard and Payson Park.

The event will necessitate numerous street closures. A rain date is planned for July 5 if needed.