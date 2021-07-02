The father of the 3-year-old Stockton Springs boy who was killed in June was sentenced to 18 months in prison for burglarizing a Rockland home last year where he brought his young son and a series of other crimes.

Andrew Williams, 30, was charged with burglary, felony theft, endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of unlawful possession of drugs stemming from a home invasion last year, along with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, the Courier-Gazette reported.

He was sentenced to six years in prison, with all but 18 months suspended, and three years probation upon release during a Thursday appearance in Knox County Superior Court, according to the newspaper.

On Jan. 28, 2020, Williams was arrested for breaking into a Rockland home and stealing items. When police arrived, Williams — who had brought then-2-year-old Maddox Williams along — claimed he was at the home for an open house and walked in when he heard a dog barking.

Williams told police that he had just lost his apartment and “was looking for a place to stay because he needed to feed his son dinner and put him to bed,” according to an affidavit from the responding officer.

The affidavit revealed a snapshot of a challenging life for the young boy. The father was believed to be under the influence of a drug at the time, the officer wrote, and “I firmly believed the child was not being properly cared for and was not dressed appropriately to be out in the cold.”

Williams was released on bail after being charged with the break-in, but he was arrested again on March 7, 2021, for driving while intoxicated with two children, including Maddox, in the car in Warren. At the time, Maddox had only one shoe on — and it was on the wrong foot.

On March 18, he was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and illegal hunting in Warren, according to the Gazette. He had been in jail since.

On June 20, Maddox was brought to the hospital by his mother, Jessica Trefethen of Stockton Springs, who claimed that the boy had been knocked down by a dog leash and kicked by his 8-year-old sister. He wasn’t breathing when they arrived at the hospital, and hospital staff were unable to resuscitate him.

An autopsy revealed that he had suffered a fractured spine, bruises on his arms, legs, belly and head, bleeding in his brain, a ruptured bowel and other injuries. The cause of his death was determined to be multiple blunt force trauma that was inflicted non-accidentally.

Trefethen was charged with depraved indifference murder of her son.

The boy’s death sparked outrage among activists, who joined together Thursday to advocate for systemic change within the state’s child welfare system. Maddox is one of several children to die over the past month, which has refocused attention on the state’s child welfare system.

His death rattled Stockton Springs, where 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy was beaten to death three years ago by her mother, Sharon Kennedy, and stepfather, Julio Carrillo.