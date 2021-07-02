A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly robbed a bank in Lewiston and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Nickolas King, 30, of Lewiston is facing charges of Class B robbery and violating conditions of release, stemming from an unrelated charge, Lewiston police Lt. David St. Pierre said.

Donning a face covering and ball cap, King walked into the Auburn Savings Bank on Sabattus Street around 3 p.m., according to St. Pierre. He allegedly claimed to have a gun, but never revealed one.

King allegedly demanded money and fled with an undisclosed amount, but he was caught soon after. A police dog and his officer tracked King to the rear of the Armory on Central Avenue and arrested him.