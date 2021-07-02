An Orrington man who led police on a chase through downtown Bangor before jumping into the Kenduskeag Stream has been arrested and charged with felony robbery.

Todd Francis, 24, of Orrington was charged with robbery, refusal to submit to arrest and failing to provide a correct name and date of birth to officers on Thursday, Bangor Police Sgt. Wade Betters said Friday. Francis also had two outstanding warrants for his arrest, and had violated his probation.

The arrest brought a heavy, noticeable police presence to Bangor’s Main Street and occurred as many people were eating outside on nearby Broad Street.







At around 5:30 p.m, a female caller with a terrified tone reported that a man was trying to force his way into her Division Street apartment.

A male resident of that apartment told police that Francis had attacked him outside the apartment. When the female resident opened the door to see what was happening, Francis allegedly used the opportunity to force his way into the apartment.

Once inside, he allegedly grabbed a mini-fridge before leaving. Francis appeared to mistake the mini-fridge for a safe, the residents told police.

Francis dropped the fridge as he left, leaving it on the apartment complex staircase, before allegedly leaving the site in a gray van. Francis then allegedly sent threatening text messages to the victims.

He had left by the time officers arrived at the apartment and found the mini-fridge on the staircase.

An officer found Francis in a gray vehicle on Main Street in downtown Bangor near the Kenduskeag Stream. Francis allegedly fled his vehicle and ran toward Merchants Plaza and Broad Street as police attempted to apprehend him.

He proceeded to jump over the railing by the State Street Bridge into the Kenduskeag Stream. He was helped out of the water with the assistance of a rescue rope from police and the Bangor Fire Department, who brought a ladder down over the side of the stream.



Francis was treated in an ambulance near the stream before he was arrested and taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

Francis was previously charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief in connection with a break-in at the Charleston Pentecostal Church in 2015.