More than 5,300 people were left without power Friday morning in Old Town, Milford, Orono, Bradley and Indian Island due to damaged equipment, according to Versant Power.

Amanda Cummings, a company spokesperson, said crews are working to safely restore services and are making repairs on the damaged equipment. Service is unlikely to return until sometime this afternoon, she said.

The outage has left 5,379 customers, centered around Old Town, without power, according to Versant Power’s outage map. On social media, residents shared they woke up to dimmed lights and no power for bigger appliances until eventually all power was lost.

In Old Town alone 2,981 customers are without power — 72 percent of Versant’s customers in the city. In Milford, that percentage is even higher — 95.91 percent of Versant’s customers are without power in the town.

The outage was caused by a blown fuse on an insulator and crews are working to repair it, Cummings said.