Two juveniles have been charged with arson after a residence in Winterport caught fire on the morning of June 28, officials said.

The fire at 65 Lower Oak Point Road in Winterport destroyed a garage which had three motor vehicles inside it. Two of the three vehicles were antique cars, according to Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss.

The juveniles are also accused of setting a fire at a nearby residence, which was abandoned, on the night of June 28.

No one was reported to have been hurt in the fires.