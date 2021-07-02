An Augusta man has been charged with arson after he set off fireworks in his apartment, officials said Friday.

Gerard Stackpole, 44, was arrested on Thursday evening after a fire was reported at an apartment building on Jefferson Street in Augusta, according to Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss.

The other tenants in the apartment were able to put the fire out with fire extinguishers and a garden hose.





No one was injured in the fire.

Stackpole was taken to the Kennebec County Jail, where his bail has been set at $20,000. He is scheduled to appear in court later on Friday.