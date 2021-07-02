PORTLAND –Youth and adults in Maine who provide an exemplary model of living the Gospel life are being recognized by the Diocese of Portland’s Office of Lifelong Faith Formation. St. Timothy Awards are given to high school juniors or seniors who exhibit Catholic morals and integrity, demonstrate Gospel values through service to others, and display Christian leadership. The winners for 2021 are (listed alphabetically by parish location):

Caribou

Paul Bonner has been an altar server and extraordinary minister of holy Communion for the Parish of the Precious Blood for many years; helped out at fundraisers for Helping Other People Eagerly (H.O.P.E.), the parish’s community support program; collected donations for the pregnancy care center, among other projects; and was instrumental in starting a high school discernment group.





Jude Mosher has helped out at a homeless shelter and taken part in fundraisers for H.O.P.E., ran a marathon to raise awareness about mental illness, participated in the Line Up for Life in support of the local pregnancy care center, and helped with cemetery cleanup, among other projects.

Houlton

Emma Ardell has volunteered at Mildred’s Food Pantry and the St. Mary of the Visitation Parish St. Patrick’s Day Dinner. She also served as a leader and volunteer at the parish’s Vacation Bible School.

Zachary Conley has been an altar server at St. Mary of the Visitation Parish for six years, volunteered for many parish functions including Knights of Columbus breakfasts and Vacation Bible School, and harvested food at local farms to donate to food pantries.

Saco

Cecilia Guerra of Good Shepherd Parish serves the Church through the gift of song as she has been in the choir since age 11 and has served as a cantor since age 13. She has also helped out at Vacation Bible School and has been a leader in youth ministry.

St. Agatha

Lauren Paradis has participated in the Living Stations of the Cross and the children’s Christmas Eve Mass at Notre Dame du Mont Carmel Parish. She has volunteered at parish fundraisers and has made rosaries to donate to local organizations. Lauren is also valedictorian of her graduating high school class.

Wells

Colby White has volunteered for the free, monthly Matthew 25:35 meals in Sanford that are served by teens, has been involved in a number of other community service projects such as putting together care kits for the homeless and making Easter cards for seniors in assisted living, and shared his musical talents for special liturgies at Holy Spirit Parish. He has also volunteered as a crew leader for Vacation Bible School.

In addition to the seven teens, Theresa Griffin of St. Mary of the Visitation Parish in Houlton received a 2021 Companions on the Journey Award which is given to an adult or adults who demonstrate excellence, leadership, and commitment in service to youth ministry and help guide young people in the faith.