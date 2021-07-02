ROCKPORT — Shalimar, aka Patti Luchetti of Rockland, will teach a four-week session of Middle Eastern dance on Thursdays, July 8, 15, 22, 29 from 6:30-8 p.m. in Rockport. Offered through the 5Towns Adult Education network, it will be conducting “face to face” in the CHRHS mini-gym. The class is open to all levels of dance experience.

The session will introduce signature movements of this art form and review sequences from the May session. Wear loose comfortable clothing or dance wear and please bring a large scarf for the hips.

Luchetti has studied Middle Eastern culture and its rich movement traditions (often callled Bellydance) for 25-plusyears, most recently with Cassandra of Minneapolis. She now studies Yoga and Qigong. She is director/choreographer of Shalimar’s Studio in Rockland, where she also teaches exercise classes. For more email shalimar90@gmail.com.