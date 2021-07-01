A Picasso painting that was found in a Maine home’s closet sold for more than $150,000 at auction in Massachusetts over the weekend.

“Le Tricorne” was sold for $150,000 plus a 24 percent buyer’s premium by John McInnis Auctioneers in Amesbury on Saturday. The buyer was not disclosed.

Signed and dated 1919, the 16-by-16 inch mixed media work on paper is a maquette, or preliminary sketch, of another painting by the same name by the Spanish artist currently on display at the New York Historical Society.

The Boston Globe first reported the sale of the painting.

In a release on the auctioneer’s website, the seller described how the painting was found in the great aunt’s house, who, along with their grandmother, studied in Europe in the 1920s and traveled the world, collecting items along the way.

“Each led an interesting life with uncommon travels which was afforded to them through their uncle who owned mills in Maine,” the seller wrote. “They were some of the first women to fly to Asia on a trip to buy silk with their uncle.”

In time, the great aunt’s home was passed down through the family to the seller, who made the discovery.

“There were several paintings kept in a closet for 50 years … which were left by her at the time of the passing of the house to my father and now to me,” the seller wrote.

The buyer will have at least 120 days to authenticate the painting through the Picasso Administration — managed by the artist’s son, photographer and filmmaker Claude Picasso — before the sale is complete, according to the auctioneer’s website.

In April, a painting by an artist with ties to Vincent Van Gogh was found by Katherine Mathews, a self-described thrift store enthusiast, at Warehouse 839 in Saco. She purchased the piece by Edmund Walpole Brooke, who had become friends with the famous painter in the days before his death for $45 in April.