PLAINFIELD, New Hampshire — A house that was the setting for a monthslong armed standoff in 2007 between a couple and U.S. marshals over tax evasion is back on the market.

The 7,500-foot former home of Ed and Elaine Brown in Plainfield, New Hampshire, is listed for $1.59 million, the Valley News reported.

The current owners bought the home in 2019 for $315,000 and put in new windows, a redesigned kitchen, hardwood floors, four fireplaces and a steam room, among the upgrades.





“Some of the first steps that they took was essentially bringing it back up to livable conditions,” said Lochrane Gary, a real estate agent listing the home. “They did everything from the ground up.”

The Browns were convicted of failing to pay taxes on $1.9 million of income. They declined to appear in court and retreated to the fortress-like home. U.S. marshals arrived; a standoff went on for nearly eight months as anti-tax crusaders and militia groups rallied to the Browns’ cause. The marshals eventually arrested the Browns.

Elaine Brown apologized for her actions and was released last year after serving more than 12 years in prison. Ed Brown is expected to serve another 16 years.

During the arrests, the marshals discovered weapons, pipe bombs and explosive devices. When the home was auctioned off years later, federal agencies couldn’t ensure there were no remaining explosives or booby traps on the 100-acre property.

The property changed hands several times. As the house was being worked on, crews did not come across any explosives the Browns were feared to have used, Gary said. He called rumors of their existence “simply conjecture.”