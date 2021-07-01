PALERMO — Good news for Maine-ly Harmony women’s barbershop chorus! We are singing together again and eager to share our music in the near future with all the wonderful folks in Maine, especially the elderly in nursing homes and residential housing,. The best we could do during the worst of the pandemic was send them videos of our members singing holiday songs at Christmas and Valentine’s Day. In order to accomplish these goals and meet expenses we are holding our annual yard sale (since before COVID).



The outdoor sale will again be held at Hill Gardens owned by Fred and Linda Davis in Palermo on Route 3. All chorus members contribute a variety of items and they most likely will be singing during the event, Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hope you’ll drop by! And ladies, it’s a good opportunity to sing with us and share our love of harmony!



Call Jenny Clair at 207-441-2816 or Lea Davis at 207-512-0232 for more information.