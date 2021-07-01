WATERVILLE — The Waterville Opera House is delighted to announce a return to live theatre with its 2021-22 theatrical season. One amazing musical and four entertaining plays will reignite the stage of the historic 119-year-old theatre in downtown Waterville.

“After having the stage dark for over a year, we couldn’t be more thrilled to open the curtain and raise the lights for our amazing theater family once again,” says Michelle Sweet, interim executive director of the Waterville Opera House. “We look forward to bringing our community back together to be entertained by this season’s selection of mysteries, musicals, and comedies. From our family-friendly musical TUCK EVERLASTING to the risqué farce A FLEA IN HER EAR, there truly is something for everyone!”

Opening the 2021-22 season is THE DINNER PARTY (Sept. 3-12). In one of the fanciest restaurants in Paris, guests attend a dinner party, unaware of the reason for the party or that the one thing they all have in common is their divorce attorney. Laced with trademark wit, this comedic farce from Neil Simon proves that sometimes a marriage doesn’t end after the divorce.





Based on the classic film and popular board game, CLUE (Nov. 12-21) will keep audiences guessing until the final curtain. On a dark and stormy night, each dinner party guest has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well . . . dead. So whodunnit? Join the iconic oddballs Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock and Mustard to find the murderer.

Starting off the New Year is the play THE MOUSETRAP (Jan. 21-30) by the Queen of Mystery, Agatha Christie. After a local woman is murdered, the guests and staff of Monkswell Manor are stranded during a blizzard. It soon becomes clear that the killer is among them, and the seven strangers grow increasingly suspicious of one another while working to solve the murder.

Rescheduled from our 2019-20 season is TUCK EVERLASTING (April 1-10). 11-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure, and when she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck Family, she gets more than she could have imagined. When Winnie learns of the magic behind the Tuck Family’s unending youth, she must fight to protect their secret and choose her own path: return to her life or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey.

Rounding out our 2021-22 season is another rescheduled production and one of the greatest French farces, A FLEA IN HER EAR (June 17-26). Set in Paris, the story centers around a woman who believes her husband is having an affair. She devises a trap in the form of an anonymous love letter to catch him in the act. Soon the letter makes its way through their friends, setting off a chain of hilarity that includes jealousy, mistaken identities, and lots of door slamming.

The Waterville Opera House 2021-22 season programming is made possible through the generous sponsorship of the Harold Alfond Foundation, Colby College, City of Waterville, MaineGeneral Health, Pro Moving Service, Golden Pond Wealth Management, Kennebec Savings Bank, Central Maine Motors and Marie Cormier. Show sponsors include New Dimensions Federal Credit Union (for THE DINNER PARTY), Bangor Savings Bank and GHM Insurance (for CLUE), Back Office Solutions (for THE MOUSETRAP), Day’s Jewelers (for TUCK EVERLASTING), and Maine Technology Group and Pepsi (for A FLEA IN HER EAR).

