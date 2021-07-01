On Friday, July 9 at 12 p.m., Bay Chamber will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Music School with a YouTube premiere called “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Harbor.” To honor this historic year, Bay Chamber commissioned faculty member and composer, John Mehrmann to write a piece that could be performed together, virtually, by all members of the community. Mehrmann, inspired by Mozart’s “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star,” a stalwart of children’s music instruction, wrote a moving and powerful work that includes all instruments, all levels of ability, and as many musicians who were able to participate.

This past year has served to emphasize the important role music plays as a source of continual learning, solace and joy and the Twinkling 10th celebration is an example the power of making music with others. Over 90 participants learned the piece, recorded it at home or with their teacher and the performance includes students, parents, faculty, staff, board members, and friends. The video will remain on the YouTube channel for viewing following its release. For more information on Bay Chamber Concerts and Music school, please visit baychamber.org or call 207-236-2823.

The Twinkling 10th Project was made possible with generous support from Allen Insurance and Financial, with additional support from the Camden Rotary Club.