SKOWHEGAN — Skowhegan Savings Bank is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2021 Skowhegan Savings College Scholarship awards:

● Jack Begin, Cony High School.

● Hunter David, Cony High School.





● Alexis Campbell, Forest Hills High School.

● Susannah Curtis, Madison Area Memorial High School.

● Anastasia Champagne, Rangeley Lakes Regional High School.

● Emma Jacot-Descombes, Rangeley Lakes Regional High School.

● Dawson Turcotte, Skowhegan Area High School.

David Cyr, president and CEO, to the Class of 2021, “Congratulations graduates, class of 2021, I know that you had an unusual past couple of years but you pulled through, you stuck with it and got it done. You are our future, our future leaders and we look forward to watching your growth. From all of us at Skowhegan Savings, we wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors.”

The Skowhegan Savings Scholarship Program awards seven $2,000 scholarships to graduating seniors attending high schools in the municipalities of which the bank has branches.