BREWER — Great strides are being made in the fight against cancer right here in Maine, with many patients living longer with a higher quality of life. On Wednesday, July 14 at 5:30 pm via Zoom, Northern Light Cancer Care oncologist and medical director of research Sarah Sinclair, DO, will share the latest information about a new era of personalized medicine that is bringing the latest cures to Maine thanks to Northern Light Cancer Care’s research collaborations with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology, the Jackson Lab and others.

“Each year, developments in cancer research provide us with new tools to provide the highest level of care close to home,” says Dr. Sinclair. “Thanks to our research partnerships, we’re able to continue to bring the most promising advancements in cancer treatment to Maine.”

This virtual Zoom session will be hosted by the Northeast Harbor Library. Dr. Sinclair’s engaging presentation will be followed by a question and answer session. Anyone interested in learning more about the strides being made in cancer treatment and research is welcome to attend from any internet connected device. There is no cost to attend.

To register for this event and receive a link to the Zoom session, please visit https://emhs.zoom.us/j/93143582592 or call the Northern Light Health Foundation at 207-973-5055.