ELLSWORTH — KidsPeace New England announced that its inaugural KidsPeace Charity Golf Scramble, presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, raised more than $6,600 for the non-profit’s programs for children.

The event was held Saturday, June 26, at Lucerne Golf Club in Dedham, and KidsPeace New England Executive Director Rachel Bousquet noted that the event attracted more than 40 participants in its initial year.

“We could not be happier with the level of support we have received from the community, especially from the Lucerne Golf Course and all of our very special sponsors. They made our inaugural golf event a true success,” she said. “Everyone enjoyed a beautiful day on the golf course, and they helped provide much-needed support for our kids.”





Proceeds from the event support KidsPeace New England’s efforts to provide a variety of items that are important to encourage hope and healing for the children in our care – items like birthday gifts, Christmas and holiday gifts, field trips, special celebration for achievement of goals, and so much more.

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust served as the presenting sponsor of the KidsPeace New England Charity Golf Scramble, and joins KidsPeace New England in thanking the following fellow supporters of the event:

· Lucerne Golf Course

· Mainely Pest

· Jersey’s Subs & Sweets

· E. Skip Grindle and Sons, Inc.

· Darling’s Auto Mall

· Dead River Company

· Coston & McIsaac, CPA’s

· Rising Virtue #10 Lodge

· Rotary Club of Ellsworth

· The Nickels Family

· One Cumberland Place in Bangor

The KidsPeace New England Charity Golf Scramble was won by the foursome of Jeremy Bousquet, Dick Gassett, Tom Winston and John Donato.

Since 1882, KidsPeace has been building on its expertise to give hope, help and healing to children, adults and those who love them. Through its comprehensive range of residential treatment programs; accredited educational services; unique psychiatric hospital and foster care and community-based programs, KidsPeace is dedicated to helping people connect, transform and overcome their challenges to ensure a stable future, transition to adulthood and gain independence. Since its doors opened, nearly 300,000 children have participated in one of the multitude of programs KidsPeace offers.”

For additional resources or more information on how to get involved, become a foster parent or make a donation, please visit www.kidspeace.org. Follow us at www.facebook.com/kidspeace.org or on Twitter @KidsPeace.