LEWISTON — The popular summer concert series at the Basilica of Ss. Peter & Paul, located on 122 Ash Street in Lewiston, is returning next week. Starting on Wednesday, July 7, the organ concerts will be held each Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. The performances are free and open to the public, but donations to help with the preservation of the historic Casavant organ at the Basilica will be gratefully accepted. Here is the schedule:

July 7

Henry Lowe

Lowe is the director of music emeritus at Church of the Redeemer in Baltimore, Maryland, and has served in parishes in Baltimore, New York City, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Canada. In 2016, following a 50-year career in the Episcopal Church, he retired from the Church of the Redeemer, where he led choirs of children and adults in weekly rehearsals and liturgies. His recital career has taken him to many parts of the United States, England, Holland, Germany and France, playing at such noteworthy places as St. Paul’s Cathedral in London and Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.





July 14

Marshal Joos

Joos is a high school junior from Somersworth, New Hampshire. He began his organ studies five years ago with scholarships from the Young Organist Collaborative (YOC), a Portsmouth-based non-profit focused on investing in the next generation of organists. He is a two-time winner of the YOC’s Penn Brown Scholarship for Advanced Organ Studies. In Fall 2018, Marshall began studying organ under Christian Lane of the Boston Organ Studio and won first place in the Boston AGO Chapter Regional Competition for Young Organists and second place at the Northeast Regional Convention in Buffalo, New York. Marshall has played concerts throughout New England, including at Merrill Auditorium in Portland and the historic Old West Church in Boston.

July 21

Harold Stover

Stover is a graduate of the Juilliard School in New York, and a charter member of the faculty of the Portland Conservatory of Music. His recital career spans more than 50 years and includes performances on most major New York recital series and at Westminster Abbey in London, the National Cathedral in Washington, Harvard and Princeton universities, and many other distinguished venues. He has been featured as performer, composer, and lecturer at regional and national conventions of the American Guild of Organists.

July 28

Ray Cornils

Cornils was the municipal organist for the City of Portland from 1990 to 2017. He has performed throughout the U.S. and in Germany, France, Spain, Russia, New Zealand and Ecuador. He has been a featured recitalist for conventions of the American Guild of Organists and the Organ Historical Society. In addition to his solo work, he performs regularly with the Portland Symphony Orchestra.

Aug. 4

Randall Mullin

Randall Mullin is a freelance musician who accompanies the choir of the Cathedral of St. Luke in Portland. He was also a featured performer with ChoralArt for “Grand Opera meets the Mighty Kotzschmar” in 2016 and for the Maurice Duruflé “Requiem” in 2019. He has played throughout the country with more recent recitals at Trinity Church in Boston, Methuen Memorial Music Hall in Methuen, Massachusetts, and Grace Cathedral in San Francisco.

Aug. 11

Mark Thallander

Thallander is a teacher, arranger, composer, author, and freelance organist. He is also the president of the president of the National Children’s Chorus. He has produced numerous recordings and many of his organ and choral arrangements have been published by the Fred Bock Music Company. Following an automobile accident in 2003, he has been interviewed on radio and television programs, and also for newspapers, books and national periodicals. A book about his accident and recovery, Champions…Plus, has been a great source of inspiration for many readers. Thallander is listed in the 60th Anniversary Diamond Edition of Who’s Who in America, Who’s Who in American Education, and Outstanding Young Men in America.



For more information about the summer concert series, call 207-777-1200.