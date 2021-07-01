PORTLAND — Portland’s First Friday Art Walk is the state of Maine’s largest free monthly cultural event. The event has been on hold since the onset of the pandemic. Creative Portland’s Executive Director, Dinah Minot, announced that First Friday Art Walk will resume on July 2, with a ‘soft opening.’

Free to participants from 5-8 p.m., the Art Walk celebrates the creative culture that makes us one of the best small cities in the country. The walk will span the Portland Peninsula from the West End through the Arts District along Congress Street, all the way to Monument Square and the Press Hotel. You can view the official map here, which includes two dozen venue and organization participants. The Creative Portland gallery will be open for the ongoing exhibition of All the Great Trees, a juried art exhibition of local artists at 84 Free Street. Participants must follow city street vendor regulations and Maine State CDC guidelines.

We encourage all participants to bring their own mask and to follow individual business preferences on mask wearing.