BANGOR — This Friday, July 2 Downtown Bangor lovers will be treated to an evening of arts, shopping, dining and playing experiences.

Shops and restaurants will be offering specials and featuring artists; galleries and museums will be open to the public; Downtown cultural and educational organizations will be providing a host of performances and activities for spectators and participants alike.

Highlights include:





Yoga in the park with Omland Yoga, sponsored by L.L. Bean

Musical performances by the Bangor Symphony Orchestra in the lobby of the Bangor Arts Exchange

Life-size Connect Four at Solstice Nutrition

Performance by Robinson Ballet in Pocket Park on Central Street

