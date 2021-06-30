An Abbot woman is missing.

Elaine Cloutier, 81, was last seen about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near Bates Road and Howard Siding Lane in Abbot, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Cloutier was last seen wearing a white lace top, denim shorts and sneakers, Moss said Wednesday morning.





She is 5-foot-6, weighs 110 pounds and has brown eyes and white hair.

Moss said that Cloutier has dementia and is known to wander.

Anyone with information about Cloutier’s whereabouts can call 911 or 207-564-3304 or 207-973-3700.