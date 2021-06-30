CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire is a step closer to getting back to pre-pandemic life with the closing of its emergency and information centers, and its state-run vaccination sites on Wednesday.

The State Emergency Operations Center, which was activated on March 13, 2020, procured and distributed 42 million items of personal protective equipment; supported testing and vaccination missions; coordinated quarantine and isolation for first responders and health care workers; and analyzed data, among other functions.

The Joint Information Center, which opened on March 9, 2020, was a central point of contact for news media and coordinated incident information during large-scale emergencies.





“With minimal community transmission, we no longer find ourselves in an immediate emergency situation,” Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement.

The COVID Call Center remains available daily from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. by calling 2-1-1 or 603-271-5980 if people live near a bordering state.

Also, all of the state-managed COVID-19 vaccination sites are closing Wednesday. The vaccine is still being offered at doctor’s offices, clinics and pharmacies.