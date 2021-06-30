NASHUA, New Hampshire — A man accused of shooting and wounding a New Hampshire pastor and a bride at a wedding wants to act as his own attorney and has asked for a six-month trial postponement.

Dale Holloway, who recently pleaded guilty to assaulting a previous lawyer and started serving a 7 1/2- to 15-year prison sentence, said at a hearing Monday that he needs time to prepare. He said that he’s been at the prison for about a month and “still can’t order a book of stamps.”

A prosecutor objected to the delay. Jury selection for Holloway’s trial is scheduled for Sept. 7.

Superior Court Judge Charles Temple asked Holloway to file a formal motion on the trial request. He planned to follow up with another hearing that also will address his approval of Holloway’s request to keep attorney Brian Lee, who represented Holloway in another case, on “standby.”

Holloway was arrested after he was accused of shooting and wounding the bride and presiding bishop at the Pelham wedding on Oct. 12, 2019. Authorities said the groom is the father of a man who was charged with killing Holloway’s stepfather.

Holloway pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault and being a convicted felon with a firearm.