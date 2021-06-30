All Bangor City Council meetings will be open to the public after Wednesday, in another sign of normalcy for the city as vaccination rates rise, city officials said.

The public had only been able to attend and participate in meetings of the council and its committees over Zoom since March 2020, when City Manager Cathy Conlow declared a state of emergency.

The next scheduled council meetings take place on Tuesday, July 6, when a number of committee meetings are scheduled.

In addition to resuming in-person council meetings, the city will lift its emergency order on July 7, a week after the Wednesday end of Maine’s civil state of emergency.

About 80 percent of people in the 04401 zip code, which include Bangor, Glenburn, Hermon and Veazie, have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Monday, according to Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Bangor will also no longer require masking in most city offices, though city staff “strongly recommend” that unvaccinated people wear a mask and socially distance from others. The city will continue to keep plexiglass up at its public-facing offices.