Today is Wednesday. Here's what we're talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 32 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 858. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
The Maine Hospital Association wants the state to mandate that all health care workers get the COVID-19 vaccination once the federal government grants full approval for the vaccines.
What the end of Janet Mills’ state of emergency means for Maine
Maine’s 15-month COVID-19 pandemic state of emergency will end Wednesday at midnight, bringing Gov. Janet Mills’ long period of executive power to a close. Here is how things will change — or not.
Maine manufacturers survived the pandemic by producing protective gear. Now demand has dried up.
Even though positive public health outcomes prompted the change, it came swiftly and as another shock to businesses that ramped up quickly to produce essential goods.
Waldo County resident contracts rare tick-borne virus that can cause brain infections
Symptoms of the Powassan virus include fever, headache, vomiting, weakness, confusion, seizures and memory loss. More serious neurologic issues can occur, including infection of the brain and the membranes around the brain and spinal column.
PLUS: A Rhode Island man was diagnosed with the Powassan virus in Providence County, health officials said Tuesday.
The worst may be over for this year’s browntail moth caterpillar invasion
After sightings in all 16 Maine counties and countless Mainers itching the blistery rash, the worst may be over for the year’s browntail moth caterpillar infestation, experts say.
ALSO: A team of researchers at the University of Maine might have found a way to prevent outbreaks in the future by tricking the moths with their own sense of smell.
Northern Light’s work at 3 of its hospitals will cost more than $60M
After a year in which Northern Light lost tens of millions of dollars during the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital system is in varying stages of updating half of its 10 hospitals throughout the state.
Versant Power customers in Bangor Hydro District will see higher electric bills next month
For a customer who consumes about 500 kilowatt hours a month, that means a $1.23 increase from $84.93 to $86.16.
PLUS: Central Maine Power customers may see their bills increase by double-digits in August, thanks to a sharp rise in federally mandated regional transmission rates that will affect most electric utility companies in New England.
Family of slain Vinalhaven man wants AG’s office to be more transparent about investigation
Tuesday’s court filing doubles down on the allegations that the investigation was mishandled by law enforcement.
Watch these Maine cowboys shoot it out wearing 10-gallon hats
The Maine Marshals is the state’s only official Cowboy Action Shooting club. It competes in timed events, shooting a set pattern of targets, using period correct firearms while dressed as authentic cowboys.
Bangor’s Tri-City Pizza purchased by local fuel company RH Foster
Bangor lowers its tax rate, but homeowners can still expect a higher tax bill
Old Town man who was in day-long standoff with police is out on bail after being injured in jail
Maine man allegedly tried to pay his bail with counterfeit $100 bills
Maine man pleads guilty to spending $227K using boy’s Social Security number
3 sent to hospital after carbon monoxide scare in Freeport hotel
Woman seriously injured after collision with fully-loaded tractor trailer
Happiness outside of running key for Maine-born Olympian Rachel Schneider