Leeds’ assistant fire chief was killed Sunday evening when an SUV rear-ended his motorcycle in Livermore Falls.

Mitchell Adams, 56, was riding his motorcycle south on Route 133, also known as Park Street, about 5:30 p.m. when he was rear-ended by an SUV driven by 33-year-old Cindle Raymond of Livermore Falls as Adams approached another stopped SUV, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.

The collision pushed Adams into the rear of the other SUV, driven by 30-year-old Marcus Couch of Rumford, and ejected him. He died at the scene, the newspaper reported.

Neither Couch nor the three children in his vehicle were injured.

The crash remains under investigation.