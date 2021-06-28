AUGUSTA — The University of Maine at Augusta has been recognized by Military Times as Best for Vets, for its exceptional service to veterans, military service members and their families.

“UMA’s faculty and staff are dedicated to maintaining a welcoming community for all,” stated UMA President Rebecca Wyke. “Receiving this recognition confirms our commitment to providing educational opportunities to military service members and veterans that began in 1965 and continues to this day,” Wyke continued.

“We are very pleased to receive this recognition by Military Times again this year,” said Amy Line, UMA director of military and veterans’ services. “Our support for military service members and veterans, and their families begins when they apply and continues until they successfully complete their degree program.”





UMA’s class schedule provides flexibility for students who are employed and/or meeting family obligations and offers a variety of courses modes–in person, online, and high-flex options such as delayed viewing. Additionally, UMA provides many degree areas that military service members and veterans are seeking, including business administration, cybersecurity, computer information systems, and medical fields to name a few.

According to Military Times, “Military Times Best for Vets: Colleges is the largest and most comprehensive rankings of schools for military service members and veterans.” The rankings are “based on survey responses from schools as well as public data about colleges and universities obtained from the Department of Education and Department of Veterans Affairs.”

For the Military Times Best for Vets ranking, institutions were evaluated in four categories: academic and financial aid information, admissions and registration information, and military resources at the institution and tracking student success.