By Kim Brawn, Thompson Free Library

“Things to do in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine for $500, Alex.”

July sizzles with fun activities and great programs at this family favorite where can you find your summer vibe, relax on vacation and awaken your mind.





“What is the Thompson Free Library?” That’s correct!

If you’ve wanted to see what TFL’s Philosophy Circle is like, come join other curious minds on Friday, July 2 at 3:30 p.m. under the tent. The topic is the Philosophy of Education. “I don’t know where the conversation is going to go, but I have readings from ancient Greece to the present,” says Library Director Jon Knepp.

Weeds can drive anyone crazy this time of year. We’ll try to tame these invasive beasts at “Weed Management 101” on Thursday, July 8 at 1:30 p.m. under the tent. Trisha Smith, from UMaine Cooperative Extension Piscataquis County, will lead an interactive discussion and share tools and techniques for minimizing their impact on garden harvests and landscape aesthetics. Bring questions & samples for identification and advice!

TFL’s Reading Group convenes at 6 p.m. on July 8 under the tent to discuss Maine author Greg Brown’s debut novel “The Lowering Days.” The acclaimed book is an emotionally powerful saga, set in 1980s Maine, that explores family love, the power of myths and storytelling, survival and environmental exploitation, and the ties between cultural identity and the land we live on. Kirkus Reviews calls it “a gripping tale. . . in Brown’s hands, the Penobscot region of the 1980s and 90s — with its eccentric cast of Vietnam veterans, hippy fugitives, gruff lobstermen, and Penobscot tribal members — comes wonderfully to life.” Greg’s author talk from March is on YouTube — well-worth watching!)

Aye, matey! “Capture the Pirate Flag!” sails into TFL’s port on Friday, July 9 at 2 p.m. and is open to families with kids of all ages as we build cardboard pirate ships to hide our flags. Water will be the weapon of choice so please dress accordingly!

The beautiful music of the Highlands Classical Chamber Ensemble will echo through the evening of Thursday, July 15 starting at 6:30 p.m. under the tent and beyond as needed. The ensemble’s talented musicians: Margery Aumann, piano; Kathy Hunter, flute; Evelyn Marston, flute; Susan Ramsey, violin; Emelia Grant, violin; Evan Viera, piano; and Ruth Fogg, cello. The playlist may include Gershwin, Brahms, Vivaldi, & a Celtic Suite. The concert is free and open to the public.

Kids will love “Wet & Wild Water Play” on Wednesday, July 14 at 10:30 a.m. They’ll play water games and just have fun getting wet. Aimed at elementary school age and younger.

Chewonki’s “Scales & Tails” brings four live reptiles under the tent on Wednesday, July 21 at 10:30 a.m. The presentation, geared towards children, will cover the characteristics, adaptations and ecology of these often-misunderstood creatures.

Attention history buffs and amateur anthropologists: Maine State Museum director Bernard Fishman presents “A Story of Maine in 112 Objects” based on his book of the same name on Thursday, July 22 at 6 p.m. The museum selected and photographed 112 artifacts and specimens that, together, tell a sweeping story of the land and its people from prehistoric times to the present. Mammoth tusks, Norse coins, and Joshua Chamberlain’s pistol are just a sampling of the objects included.

Wind down with a good book and get school credit. TFL’s Teen Book Club meets Friday, July 23 at 2 p.m. Come share your thoughts about any book you’ve read. This program can be used for FA’s reading requirement provided FA rules are followed.

After a long hiatus, “Family Game Night” returns Tuesday, July 27 at 6 p.m. Play ring toss, ladder ball, and more on the library lawn. Tables will be set up for board games under the tent. Ms. Michelle is planning some yummy special snacks too!

Quick reminder: plan a fun family outing to explore the Story Walks at Law Farm and SeDoMoCha Dot Warren Nature Trail.

Finally, get ready for an in-person under the tent “Voices from Home Story Slam” on Friday, July 30 at 6 p.m. with the theme “Encounters.” Perhaps a close encounter, a chance encounter, recurring, positive, or negative. Patti Smith once said, “It was an unexpected encounter that slowly altered the course of my life.” Have you encountered a person, place, or thing that made your inner compass do a 180? Maybe your encounters have not always been of the earthly kind. Share your 4–8-minute true story in a welcoming, supportive environment. This event is for teens and adults.

TFL’s July lineup—and an incredible collection of books and more—will help create the best summer vibes and memorable experiences for all ages.

TFL is open to the public Tuesday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Masks are optional indoors for those vaccinated and encouraged for those who are not.

For information on events, visit our website https://www.thompson.lib.me.us, Facebook page or contact us at thompsonfreelibrary@gmail.com or 207-564-3350. Find us on Instagram @tf_library.