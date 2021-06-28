HERMON — It’s time to dust off the clubs and join us at the Play Yellow Fore Miracles Golf Classic on Friday, July 16 at the Hermon Meadow Golf Club.

This tournament benefits our Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals’ program. Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is a proud member of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, and since 1987 the program has raised more than $10 million to support our children’s services. These funds, raised at local events like the golf tournament and through corporate partners and community members, have helped to buy Miracle One, the special ambulance, as well as the transport isolette.

When you play, you’re ensuring our doctors and nurses have the resources they need to care for our young patients, kids like MacKenzie. She and her family of East Machias know all too well how important it is to have a children’s hospital nearby.





Born three months early and weighing just two pounds, MacKenzie spent 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit fighting for her life. Her mom, dad, big brother Jacob and a team of doctors and nurses fought right alongside her. Today, she’s in high school, and while she may not remember those early days, they shaped who she is and who she wants to be. MacKenzie wants to be a neonatal intensive care nurse, a small gesture to say thank you to everyone who gave her the gift of growing up.

Registration is $80 per person/$320 per team of four. Tee time is 9 a.m. Register online at www.miraclesinmaine.org.

We hope to see you don your yellow for the kids on July 16.