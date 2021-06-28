BANGOR — As the number of Mainers vaccinated against COVID-19 continues to expand and cases decrease, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center continues to respond to the pandemic in real time based upon the needs of the community. The Medical Center has announced the following changes to two COVID-19-related services effective July 1:

Community Vaccination Clinic at Union Street, Bangor Health Center to relocate.

The vaccination clinic currently located at Northern Light Health Center, 915 Union Street in Bangor will be relocating within the same building to Northern Light Pharmacy-Westgate, effective July 1. Northern Light Pharmacy-Westgate’s hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Saturday and Sunday.





“Swab and Go” testing site near the Bangor Airport to close

The success of getting Mainers vaccinated against COVID-19 over the past six months has led to a decreased demand for testing and has made it possible to move testing services to medical offices and pharmacy settings. As a result, the Swab and Go testing site located near Bangor International Airport will close with its last day of testing being June 30. Individuals in need of COVID-19 testing should select one of the following options:

Public/patients:

Symptomatic patients or those with known exposure to COVID-19 – Contact your Primary Care Physician (PCP) or visit Northern Light Walk-In Care at Northern Light Health Center, 915 Union Street, Suite 4, Bangor

Pre-medical procedure testing – Visit Northern Light Drawing Station at the Medical Center, 417 State Street, 110 Webber East, Bangor; Northern Light Health Center, 925 Union Street, Suite 4, Bangor; or Northern Light Pharmacy, 210 State Street, Bangor (evenings and weekends)

Patients showing no symptoms or known exposure – Visit Northern Light Pharmacy, 210 State Street, Bangor.

Northern Light Health employees (MUST complete the online screening form prior to taking these steps): Symptomatic employees – Contact your primary care provider or visit Northern Light Walk-In Care at Northern Light Health Center, 915 Union Street, Suite 4, Bangor. Employees showing no symptoms – Visit Northern Light Drawing Station at the Medical Center, 417 State Street, 110 Webber East; Drawing Station at Northern Light Health Center, 925 Union Street, Suite 4, Bangor; or Northern Light Pharmacy, 210 State Street, Bangor (evenings and weekends).



Employees should refer to their organization’s internal intranet site for additional guidance.

“The closure of the Swab and Go site and relocation of our vaccination clinic are two more signs that vaccines work and, together, we have all been taking the important steps to move closer to a pre-COVID-19 way of life,” says Rand O’Leary, MSA, FACHE, senior vice president, Northern Light Health and president, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. “We have learned a lot about COVID-19 over the past 16 months and know that with appropriate safety measures in the healthcare setting, such as masking, COVID-19 testing can be done safely in the office or pharmacy setting. In addition, we look forward to vaccinating more and more of our friends and neighbors over the coming months at our pharmacies and family practice locations.”

It is important to note that Northern Light Health’s rapid response COVID-19 testing team will continue their work to support organizations and communities to help address outbreaks.All COVID-19 testing locations, vaccination sites, and additional information can be found northernlighthealth.org/Resources/COVID-19.